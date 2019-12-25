State Street Corp Sells 20,909 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 313,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,909 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.17% of Weis Markets worth $11,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Weis Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 7.9% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 16.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 41.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. 38.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMK stock opened at $40.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.26 and a 1 year high of $53.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.06.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $876.22 million during the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 6.02%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

