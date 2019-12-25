State Street Corp Sells 22,079 Shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,138,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,079 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.20% of Entercom Communications worth $10,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 27.5% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Entercom Communications during the third quarter worth about $41,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Entercom Communications by 547.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 519,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 439,202 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Entercom Communications during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Entercom Communications by 66.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 11,805 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETM stock opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Entercom Communications Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $7.94. The company has a market cap of $690.89 million, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.52.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $386.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.00 million. Entercom Communications had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 21.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Entercom Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.

ETM has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Entercom Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Entercom Communications in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entercom Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.34.

About Entercom Communications

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

