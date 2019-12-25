State Street Corp Sells 5,041 Shares of First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,768 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 5,041 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.08% of First Defiance Financial worth $11,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDEF. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 347.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Defiance Financial by 123.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,709 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in First Defiance Financial by 121.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,161 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in First Defiance Financial during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 117.6% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 6,142 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDEF opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average of $28.68. The company has a market capitalization of $601.73 million, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. First Defiance Financial has a 52-week low of $22.78 and a 52-week high of $31.83.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $40.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.15 million. First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 27.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Defiance Financial will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Defiance Financial news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $30,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy K. Harris sold 2,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $89,204.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,531 shares of company stock valued at $140,449 in the last ninety days. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About First Defiance Financial

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

