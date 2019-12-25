State Street Corp Sells 60,057 Shares of Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD)

State Street Corp decreased its position in Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 988,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 60,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.95% of Modine Manufacturing worth $11,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $12,756,000. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $7,167,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 35.3% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,299,964 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,781,000 after acquiring an additional 338,862 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 43.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,013,618 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,505,000 after purchasing an additional 307,036 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 89.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 544,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 256,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

MOD stock opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.90. Modine Manufacturing Co. has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $16.67. The stock has a market cap of $389.10 million, a PE ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $500.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.27 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hanna Julian 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Burke bought 10,000 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $68,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Modine Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.63.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

