State Street Corp Trims Stake in Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 348,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,672 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.49% of Origin Bancorp worth $11,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 420,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,861,000 after acquiring an additional 40,752 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 562,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,559,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 299,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after purchasing an additional 11,493 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 14,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Origin Bancorp news, insider Cary Stephen Davis sold 3,278 shares of Origin Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $119,483.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OBNK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Origin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of OBNK opened at $37.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $892.31 million, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. Origin Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.43 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.14.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $57.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.44 million. Equities research analysts predict that Origin Bancorp Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.82%.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

