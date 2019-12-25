Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.13

Steel Partners Holdings LP (NYSE:SPLP) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.13 and traded as high as $12.58. Steel Partners shares last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 708 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $311.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.97.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $396.34 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th.

In related news, Chairman Warren G. Lichtenstein acquired 7,335 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $88,020.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 844,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,139,064. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO William Theodore Fejes, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 194,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,830.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 13,992 shares of company stock worth $167,372. 56.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPLP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Steel Partners by 52.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,911,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,753,000 after purchasing an additional 656,777 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $614,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 34,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Steel Partners by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

