Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 2,947 Shares of Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Nlight were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Nlight during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Nlight in the second quarter worth $288,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Nlight by 27.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Nlight during the second quarter worth $20,327,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Nlight by 13.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,296,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,411,000 after acquiring an additional 270,030 shares in the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on LASR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nlight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Nlight in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Nlight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Nlight from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of LASR opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average is $16.59. Nlight Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.08 million, a PE ratio of 60.69 and a beta of 2.41.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Nlight had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $43.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Nlight’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nlight Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nlight news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Martinsen sold 24,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.45, for a total value of $4,967,302.25. Insiders have sold a total of 67,243 shares of company stock worth $5,814,562 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Nlight Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

