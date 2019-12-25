Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Carnival were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Carnival by 91.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 22.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 15.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CUK opened at $48.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.98. Carnival plc has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $58.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter.

In other news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 5,000 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $204,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

