Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Slack (NYSE:WORK) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Slack were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Slack during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Slack during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WORK. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Slack in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. KeyCorp set a $44.00 target price on shares of Slack and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wedbush reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Slack in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Slack in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Slack in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.05.

In other news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $37,575.00. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total transaction of $340,880.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 265,429 shares of company stock worth $5,598,451.

WORK stock opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.69. Slack has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.86% and a negative return on equity of 554.57%. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.14 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Slack will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

