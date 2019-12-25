Stifel Financial Corp Buys New Shares in Presidio Inc (NASDAQ:PSDO)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Presidio Inc (NASDAQ:PSDO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSDO. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Presidio during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Presidio during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Presidio during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Presidio in the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Presidio in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Presidio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of PSDO stock opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. Presidio Inc has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $17.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.99 million. Presidio had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 1.46%. Presidio’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Presidio’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Presidio

Presidio, Inc provides information technology (IT) solutions to the middle market in North America. The company offers digital infrastructure solutions that enable clients to deploy IT infrastructure, as well as focuses on networking, collaboration, enterprise mobility, Internet of Things, and data analytics.

