Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ultra Clean by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,915,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,336,000 after purchasing an additional 187,375 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,601,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,209,000 after buying an additional 127,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,420,000 after buying an additional 17,844 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 728,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,995,000 after buying an additional 5,742 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UCTT opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $24.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.38. The company has a market cap of $952.96 million, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $254.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Leonid Mezhvinsky sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,417.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 16,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $282,846.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,788 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,521. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UCTT has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Standpoint Research lowered Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cowen lowered Ultra Clean from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Ultra Clean from $16.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

