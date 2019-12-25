Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 281.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,798,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 23,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter.

GXC opened at $101.50 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $104.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.89.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.8318 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

SPDR S&P China ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

