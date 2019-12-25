Stifel Financial Corp Has $221,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) by 95.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,500 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,826,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 231.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust stock opened at $105.09 on Wednesday. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a one year low of $103.41 and a one year high of $110.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.67.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

