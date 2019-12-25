Stifel Financial Corp Invests $219,000 in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,443,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,448,000 after acquiring an additional 198,708 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Forward Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,626,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 14.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,082,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,086,000 after purchasing an additional 132,676 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EQC opened at $32.34 on Wednesday. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $34.95. The company has a quick ratio of 84.50, a current ratio of 84.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.91. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87 and a beta of 0.26.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.94 million. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 339.90% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

