Stifel Financial Corp Invests $237,000 in Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLI. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in Mack Cali Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $1,148,000. HGI Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 8.6% in the third quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 184,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 14,627 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 41.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 24,491 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 51.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 44,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 7.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mack Cali Realty stock opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.49 and its 200-day moving average is $22.14. Mack Cali Realty Corp has a one year low of $18.74 and a one year high of $24.88.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $131.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.85 million. Mack Cali Realty had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mack Cali Realty Corp will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Mack Cali Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.72%.

CLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a report on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet cut Mack Cali Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Mack Cali Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.82.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

