Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Position in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,425 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.23% of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 26,892 shares during the period. Matisse Capital lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 764.0% in the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 137,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 121,600 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 607,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 26,040 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 871,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JEQ opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $8.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average is $7.36.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1888 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Profile

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

