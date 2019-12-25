Stifel Financial Corp Purchases New Holdings in First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,604 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Financial in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial by 14.7% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Financial news, Director Thomas Craig Martin bought 850 shares of First Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.75 per share, for a total transaction of $38,887.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,887.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THFF stock opened at $46.29 on Wednesday. First Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $37.41 and a 52-week high of $46.93. The stock has a market cap of $636.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.78 and its 200-day moving average is $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $43.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.56 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 26.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Corp will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. First Financial’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

THFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

