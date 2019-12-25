Stifel Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 1,219 Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PODD. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 244,300.0% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,444 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its position in Insulet by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Insulet by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 524,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,438,000 after acquiring an additional 258,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Insulet by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 709,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,979,000 after acquiring an additional 328,620 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $171.61 on Wednesday. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $70.80 and a 12-month high of $187.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,432.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.41 and its 200-day moving average is $148.45.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Insulet had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $192.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Cfra started coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.82.

In other news, Director John A. Fallon sold 14,525 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $2,632,075.25. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $100,380.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,510 shares in the company, valued at $13,769,161.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

