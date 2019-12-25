Stifel Financial Corp Raises Position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Progenics Pharmaceuticals were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 1,825.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 437.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 22,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNX opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $6.37.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 million. Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 91.96% and a negative net margin of 311.63%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PGNX. ValuEngine cut shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Profile

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and other technologies to target, diagnose, and treat cancer cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate for the treatment of iobenguane scan positive, unresectable, and locally advanced or metastatic pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma for adult and pediatric patients; PyL, a clinical-stage fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted PET/CT imaging agent for prostate cancer; and 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small molecule, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

