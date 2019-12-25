Stifel Financial Corp Sells 1,150 Shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in L Brands were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of L Brands by 0.9% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in L Brands by 1.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in L Brands by 3.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in L Brands by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 165,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in L Brands by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 14,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LB opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. L Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $29.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.04 and a 200 day moving average of $20.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.79.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 72.15% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that L Brands Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Several research analysts have commented on LB shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of L Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of L Brands in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L Brands in a report on Thursday, November 21st. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on L Brands to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.