Stifel Financial Corp Sells 16,462 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 45.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 16,462 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in EQT were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in EQT during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in EQT by 1,246.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in EQT in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in EQT in the third quarter valued at about $157,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised EQT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EQT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.95.

In other news, insider (Mick) O’brien Michael 16,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average is $11.93. EQT Co. has a one year low of $8.34 and a one year high of $21.86.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. EQT had a positive return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $951.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

