Stifel Financial Corp Sells 60,562 Shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) by 83.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 60,562 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Alder Biopharmaceuticals were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA lifted its stake in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 222,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 139,900 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 812,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,320,000 after purchasing an additional 46,330 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,033,000. Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 70.0% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 850,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 108.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALDR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Alder Biopharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group raised Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alder Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

ALDR stock opened at $18.88 on Wednesday. Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $19.12. The company has a current ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.56.

About Alder Biopharmaceuticals

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with migraine in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The company's lead product candidate is eptinezumab, a monoclonal antibody (mAb) inhibiting calcitonin gene-related peptide, which is in the late-stage clinical development for the prevention of migraine.

