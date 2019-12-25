Stifel Financial Corp Sells 8,118 Shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,118 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Sealed Air by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

SEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sealed Air from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

In other news, CFO James M. Sullivan bought 5,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.75 per share, for a total transaction of $193,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,835. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sealed Air stock opened at $40.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.35. Sealed Air Corp has a twelve month low of $32.77 and a twelve month high of $47.13.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 135.60% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.60%.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.