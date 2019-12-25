Stifel Financial Corp Takes $216,000 Position in Carolina Trust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CART)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Carolina Trust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CART) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,579 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Carolina Trust Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carolina Trust Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Carolina Trust Bancshares by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Carolina Trust Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. 34.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CART opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $122.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Carolina Trust Bancshares Inc has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $13.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.32.

Carolina Trust Bancshares (NASDAQ:CART) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carolina Trust Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Carolina Trust Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Carolina Trust Bancshares Profile

Carolina Trust BancShares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carolina Trust Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial, installment, mortgage, and personal loans; safe deposit boxes; and other associated services.

