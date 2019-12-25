Stifel Financial Corp Takes Position in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,048 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 22.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Carrizo Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Carrizo Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

In other Carrizo Oil & Gas news, COO John Bradley Fisher sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 193,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Webster bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $323,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,849,941 shares in the company, valued at $18,439,118.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Sunday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Carrizo Oil & Gas from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrizo Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of CRZO stock opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $13.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.12.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 61.01%. The firm had revenue of $256.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.67 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Permian Basin in West Texas.

