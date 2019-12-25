Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Tapestry (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 4,641 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 368% compared to the typical daily volume of 992 put options.

TPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of TPR opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.71. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $39.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Tapestry will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.53%.

In related news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $856,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,868.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,827 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

