Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Simon Property Group Put Options (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 5,294 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 411% compared to the average volume of 1,035 put options.

SPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPG opened at $145.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $142.40 and a 1 year high of $186.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($1.28). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 66.93%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.25%.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

