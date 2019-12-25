Strategem Capital (CVE:SGE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.60

Strategem Capital Corp (CVE:SGE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.60 and last traded at C$1.60, with a volume of 11600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.60.

The company has a market cap of $6.92 million and a P/E ratio of -29.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.71.

About Strategem Capital (CVE:SGE)

Strategem Capital Corporation, a merchant bank, invests in securities, mutual funds, government treasury issues, and real estate or other related opportunities in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dexton Technologies Corporation and changed its name to Strategem Capital Corporation in November 2001.

