StrongHands Hits 1-Day Volume of $44.00 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 57.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $397,550.00 and approximately $44.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, StrongHands has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, STEX and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,608,998,791 coins and its circulating supply is 16,195,804,437 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info.

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, BiteBTC, Graviex, CoinExchange, Crex24, Coindeal, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

