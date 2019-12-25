Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) PT Set at €14.50 by Goldman Sachs Group

Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) received a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective from stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.64% from the company’s current price.

SZU has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on Suedzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on Suedzucker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Independent Research set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Suedzucker in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €16.38 ($19.04).

Shares of ETR SZU opened at €16.41 ($19.08) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €14.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion and a PE ratio of -3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Suedzucker has a fifty-two week low of €10.85 ($12.62) and a fifty-two week high of €16.33 ($18.99).

Suedzucker Company Profile

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

