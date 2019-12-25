Summit Hotel Properties’ (INN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) in a report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $13.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.50.

NYSE INN opened at $12.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.18. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52 week low of $9.29 and a 52 week high of $12.63.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $133.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.52 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 44.7% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,366,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,149,000 after purchasing an additional 730,933 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the third quarter valued at $5,328,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 630.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 449,311 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 63.9% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 934,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,721,000 after purchasing an additional 364,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 7.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,947,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,752,000 after purchasing an additional 359,590 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

