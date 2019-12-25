Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF (SSPY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSPY) announced a — dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.7875 per share on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF stock opened at $50.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.07. Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $51.59.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.