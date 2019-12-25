Tael (WABI) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $284,199.00

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. Tael has a total market cap of $8.87 million and $284,199.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tael coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001837 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $6.32, $24.72, $62.56 and $10.00. Over the last seven days, Tael has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038429 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.70 or 0.06001887 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000480 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029723 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001940 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00023191 BTC.

Tael Profile

Tael (WABI) is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,699,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico.

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

