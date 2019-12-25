Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $109.53

Shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $109.53 and traded as high as $143.71. Tech Data shares last traded at $143.49, with a volume of 24,685 shares.

TECD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Tech Data and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Tech Data to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Tech Data has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

Get Tech Data alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.21.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.03. Tech Data had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. Tech Data’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tech Data Corp will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tech Data news, CAO Michael Rabinovitch sold 349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total transaction of $36,592.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tech Data during the second quarter worth approximately $52,578,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tech Data by 31.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,386,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,161,000 after acquiring an additional 334,938 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tech Data by 87.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 622,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,155,000 after acquiring an additional 290,160 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tech Data by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,853,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,058,000 after acquiring an additional 99,380 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Tech Data by 49.3% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 292,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,600,000 after acquiring an additional 96,647 shares during the period.

Tech Data Company Profile (NASDAQ:TECD)

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Tech Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.