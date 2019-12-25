TECSYS (TSE:TCS) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.49

TECSYS Inc. (TSE:TCS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$22.49 and last traded at C$22.43, with a volume of 5280 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.80.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Haywood Securities increased their target price on shares of TECSYS from C$18.00 to C$22.25 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Laurentian raised their price target on shares of TECSYS from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of TECSYS from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of TECSYS and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.19 million and a PE ratio of -1,398.75.

TECSYS (TSE:TCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$26.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.79 million. On average, analysts predict that TECSYS Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About TECSYS (TSE:TCS)

TECSYS Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software for distribution, warehousing, transportation logistics, and point-of-use in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution management, transportation management, and supply management at point-of-use, as well as financial management and analytics solutions; ITopia, a Healthcare Logistics Platform.

