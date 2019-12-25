Telecom plus (LON:TEP) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,324.70

Telecom plus PLC (LON:TEP)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,324.70 and traded as high as $1,534.00. Telecom plus shares last traded at $1,526.00, with a volume of 71,691 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TEP shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telecom plus in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Telecom plus from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Get Telecom plus alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,350.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,311.57.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were issued a GBX 27 ($0.36) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. Telecom plus’s payout ratio is currently 1.25%.

About Telecom plus (LON:TEP)

Telecom Plus PLC provides a range of utility services to residential and small business customers in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Customer Acquisition and Customer Management. The Customer Acquisition segment sells a range of equipment, such as mobile phone handsets and wireless Internet routers.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.