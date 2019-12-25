Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $78.37

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $78.37 and traded as high as $89.78. Tempur Sealy International shares last traded at $88.11, with a volume of 9,813 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price objective on Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group set a $92.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James set a $105.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.17.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.24 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 70.52% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 2,215 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total value of $169,956.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,903.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 2,300,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $197,777,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,661,855 shares of company stock valued at $400,237,350. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 3,431.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,755,000 after acquiring an additional 97,611 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 142.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 207,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,045,000 after purchasing an additional 122,004 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 138.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 22,286 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 945,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,998,000 after purchasing an additional 194,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7,273.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 46,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 45,389 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.