TenX (PAY) Trading Up 1.2% Over Last Week

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One TenX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0491 or 0.00000678 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Liqui, Vebitcoin and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, TenX has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. TenX has a total market cap of $7.06 million and $298,822.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013900 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00182679 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.24 or 0.01191044 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025304 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00118518 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TenX

TenX launched on June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,893,005 tokens. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech. The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX.

Buying and Selling TenX

TenX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Vebitcoin, Liqui, Gate.io, BitBay, Huobi, Coinrail, Bit-Z, LATOKEN, Neraex, COSS, Livecoin, Kucoin, IDEX, Upbit, HitBTC, BigONE, Kyber Network, Cobinhood, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

