TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.99

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.99 and last traded at $10.97, with a volume of 133952 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

Several research analysts have commented on TGTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.19.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,411.79% and a negative net margin of 123,130.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics Inc will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 6,258.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,521,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403,611 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,650,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 258.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,261,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after buying an additional 909,573 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,304,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,883,000 after buying an additional 866,572 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,041,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,955,000 after buying an additional 665,380 shares during the period. 48.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

