The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Receives GBX 673.89 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 673.89 ($8.86).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital lowered The Sage Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 730 ($9.60) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 536 ($7.05) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.63) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

LON SGE opened at GBX 757.40 ($9.96) on Friday. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of GBX 7.32 ($0.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 826 ($10.87). The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion and a PE ratio of 31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 736.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 731.68.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a GBX 11.12 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $5.79. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.70%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Howell sold 30,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 709 ($9.33), for a total value of £218,761.95 ($287,768.94). Also, insider Steve Hare sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 724 ($9.52), for a total value of £19,642.12 ($25,838.10). Insiders sold 49,138 shares of company stock valued at $35,440,057 over the last 90 days.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.