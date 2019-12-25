TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 185.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TXMD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on TherapeuticsMD in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $2.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29. TherapeuticsMD has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $6.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $618.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.66.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 427.70% and a negative return on equity of 430.28%. The business’s revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian Bernick acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C.K. Iv Milligan acquired 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,544,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,152.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 112,387 shares of company stock valued at $352,539. Insiders own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Menta Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 184.5% in the 2nd quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the second quarter worth $28,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 11.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 104,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 10,450 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 928.2% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 785,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 708,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, H D Vest Advisory Services purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.