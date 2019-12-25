TheStreet Downgrades Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) to C

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Gordon Haskett lowered Kohl’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Kohl’s from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.81.

Get Kohl's alerts:

KSS opened at $50.79 on Monday. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $43.33 and a 52-week high of $75.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.52. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.12). Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 24.6% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 21.5% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 30,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the second quarter worth about $823,000. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.