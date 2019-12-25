TheStreet Downgrades Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) to C+

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ULH. BidaskClub lowered shares of Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of Universal Logistics stock opened at $19.44 on Monday. Universal Logistics has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $27.49. The firm has a market cap of $523.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average of $21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $375.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.60 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 2.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Universal Logistics by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Universal Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $400,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Universal Logistics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Universal Logistics by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. 27.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

