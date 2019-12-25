THETA (THETA) Price Down 5% This Week

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One THETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0935 or 0.00001291 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Gate.io, IDEX and Huobi. THETA has a market capitalization of $81.36 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, THETA has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038372 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.47 or 0.06263033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000481 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029751 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001945 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00023359 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000275 BTC.

THETA Token Profile

THETA is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken.

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, WazirX, Coinbit, OKEx, Gate.io, Huobi, Fatbtc, DDEX, Hotbit, IDEX, Binance and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

