Time New Bank Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One Time New Bank token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, DragonEX, Bibox and CoinBene. Time New Bank has a total market capitalization of $5.00 million and approximately $623,342.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013900 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00182679 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.24 or 0.01191044 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025304 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00118518 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Time New Bank Token Profile

Time New Bank launched on October 1st, 2016. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,098,446,618 tokens. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank. Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund.

Time New Bank Token Trading

Time New Bank can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, C2CX, OTCBTC, Hotbit, BigONE, CoinBene, OKEx, DragonEX, Huobi, Bibox and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Time New Bank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

