Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 288 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 414% compared to the average volume of 56 put options.

Shares of NovaGold Resources stock opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. NovaGold Resources has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $8.40.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 67,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $434,931.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,486.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 57,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $354,203.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,820.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 511,237 shares of company stock worth $3,418,691 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,913,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 16.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,017,220 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,752 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,224,687 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,644,000 after acquiring an additional 226,230 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 21.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,103,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,252,000 after acquiring an additional 724,307 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 6.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,342,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,751,000 after purchasing an additional 214,750 shares during the last quarter.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

