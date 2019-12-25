Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on DHT (NYSE:DHT)

DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,281 call options on the company. This is an increase of 337% compared to the average daily volume of 522 call options.

Shares of NYSE DHT opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. DHT has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.42.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.16 million. DHT had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.66%. DHT’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DHT will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of DHT by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,123 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of DHT by 100.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 581.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,546 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DHT by 3.7% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 187,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded DHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. DHT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

