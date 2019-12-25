Traders Purchase Large Volume of Ralph Lauren Call Options (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 5,704 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,498% compared to the typical volume of 357 call options.

In other news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,436 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $8,250,858.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.84, for a total value of $1,138,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at $7,434,662.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 441,635 shares of company stock valued at $45,294,611 over the last quarter. 34.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RL. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 2.1% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 384,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,719,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.0% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 33,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,254,000. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.31.

Shares of RL stock opened at $118.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.62 and its 200 day moving average is $103.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.91. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $82.69 and a twelve month high of $133.63.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.25%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

