Traders Purchase Large Volume of SunCoke Energy Put Options (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 402 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 352% compared to the average daily volume of 89 put options.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SXC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other news, Director James E. Sweetnam bought 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $26,394.00. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,938 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,249 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,786 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SXC opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $525.74 million, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.27. SunCoke Energy has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $11.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.60.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. SunCoke Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $404.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. SunCoke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

