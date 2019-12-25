TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.45. TransAtlantic Petroleum shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 883 shares changing hands.

Get TransAtlantic Petroleum alerts:

TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.65 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Noah Malone Mitchell III purchased 7,363,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $2,797,960.14. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,616,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,219.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TransAtlantic Petroleum stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 617,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.17% of TransAtlantic Petroleum worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT)

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in 5 onshore exploration licenses and 17 onshore production leases covering an area of 438,000 net acres with a total net proved reserves of 14,783 Mbbl of oil and 4,158 Mmcf of natural gas located in Turkey; and a production concession covering an area of approximately 163,000 net undeveloped acres located in Bulgaria.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for TransAtlantic Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAtlantic Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.